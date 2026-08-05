Stephen Bear admits sex offender register breaches ahead of separate court sentencing

Disgraced reality television personality Stephen Bear has pleaded guilty to multiple breaches of the sex offender notification requirements, just days before he is due to be sentenced in a separate court case. Bear, 36, admitted five offences at Thames Magistrates’ Court relating to failures to comply with the conditions of the sex offenders register.

Guilty pleas entered

The court heard Bear travelled to Brazil last year without notifying police as required under the notification rules. He also admitted failing to notify officers within the required three-day period after returning to the UK in April 2026. Further offences related to his failure to inform police that he had obtained a replacement passport and two new bank cards while abroad. His solicitor, Jesse Williams, told the court Bear believed he did not need to report his overseas travel within three days and said the replacement bank cards had been issued after his NatWest card was blocked. The court also heard Bear had lost his passport while in Brazil and obtained a replacement through the British consulate. According to the defence, Bear returned to the UK following the death of his father. The admitted offences relate to:

Travelling abroad on 17 January 2025 without complying with notification requirements.

without complying with notification requirements. Failing to notify police of his return to the UK on 27 April 2026 .

. Failing to notify police about a replacement passport on 20 January 2025 .

. Two failures to notify police about replacement bank cards on 14 May 2026.

Separate sentencing this week

The proceedings were adjourned ahead of Bear’s appearance at Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday, where he is due to be sentenced for breaching a restraining order in an unrelated case. He will then return to Thames Magistrates’ Court on 14 August in relation to the notification offences. As he left the dock, Bear thanked the magistrates, gave the bench a thumbs-up and made a praying gesture.

Previous conviction

Bear was jailed in 2023 after being convicted of voyeurism and disclosing private sexual images with intent to cause distress after uploading a private intimate video of his former partner, Georgia Harrison, to the subscription website OnlyFans without her consent. He received a 21-month prison sentence and was placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years, serving half of the custodial term before his release.