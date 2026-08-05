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POLICE ATTACK Drink driver jailed after assaulting police officers during arrest in Bognor

Drink driver jailed after assaulting police officers during arrest in Bognor

A drink driver who assaulted two police officers after attempting to evade arrest has been jailed for 18 months. Raimonds Vilde, 40, of Sycamore Road, Bognor, admitted drink driving, assault by beating of an emergency worker and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Portsmouth Crown Court on 13 July. He was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment and disqualified from driving for four years.

Officers called after public reports

The court heard that at around 6pm on 1 March, police were called to Lane End Road, Bognor, after members of the public reported a black BMW being driven by a suspected drink driver.   Witnesses identified Vilde as the driver. When officers asked him to provide a roadside breath test, he walked away from them. As one officer attempted to detain him, Vilde grabbed the officer’s arms and squeezed them, causing pain, before removing the officer’s body-worn camera during the struggle. He then assaulted a second officer by grabbing them by the hair before falling backwards, pulling the officer to the ground head first. The officer struck their head on the pavement during the incident.

Four times the legal alcohol limit

Once in custody, Vilde provided an evidential breath sample which recorded 140 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – four times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Officer briefly lost consciousness

Detective Chief Inspector Ali Hutchings condemned Vilde’s actions and highlighted the dangers of drink driving. She said:

“Drink driving is one of the Fatal Five offences that contribute to people being killed or seriously injured on our roads.”

Speaking about the assault on the officers, she added:

“Vilde’s assault on the officers was completely unacceptable and left one officer drifting in and out of consciousness.

“Being assaulted should not simply be seen as part of the job for officers who work hard to keep our communities safe.”

Police continue to urge motorists never to drive after consuming alcohol, warning that drink driving puts both road users and emergency service personnel at unnecessary risk.

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Topics :CourtsCrimePolice

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