Drug dealer caught by police drone in Middlesbrough park given suspended prison sentence

A drug dealer who was caught in the act by a police drone has been handed a suspended prison sentence after attempting to flee officers in Middlesbrough. Officers from Cleveland Police’s Proactive Team and Neighbourhood Team deployed a drone over Albert Park at around 2pm on Monday 16 February following reports of suspected drug dealing in the area. The drone quickly spotted Junior Lavin, 19, of Pemberton Crescent, Middlesbrough, arriving on an electric bike before carrying out what officers believed to be a drug deal.

Drone captures deal

After witnessing the exchange from the air, plain-clothed officers moved in to intercept Lavin. He attempted to flee the scene on foot but was caught by officers following a short pursuit. Police recovered more than 30 wraps of crack cocaine, while an electric bike used by Lavin was also seized. A subsequent search of an address linked to the investigation led officers to recover a second electric bike.

Sentenced at Teesside Crown Court

Lavin was charged with:

Possession with intent to supply crack cocaine

Possession of criminal property

Driving without a licence

Driving without insurance

Appearing at Teesside Crown Court on Monday 3 August, Lavin was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment, suspended for two years.

Technology helping tackle drug crime

Cleveland Police said the case demonstrates how drones are helping officers identify and disrupt criminal activity across the force area. The aerial surveillance enabled officers to witness the suspected drug deal in real time before moving in to arrest Lavin and recover Class A drugs from the streets. Police continue to use drones alongside neighbourhood patrols as part of efforts to tackle drug dealing and other crime in Middlesbrough and across Teesside.