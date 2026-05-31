Search Underway for Missing 11-Year-Old Boy in South Yorkshire River

Emergency services are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing after entering the River Don in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, on Saturday evening. South Yorkshire Police were alerted at 7.59pm and launched a multi-agency operation involving underwater search teams, drones, and a police helicopter.

Coordinated Rescue Effort

Doncaster Response Team Inspector Neil Pryce confirmed witness reports and items found on the riverbank helped locate where the boy entered the water. Specialist teams are using their expertise in an ongoing search to locate the missing schoolboy.

Public Safety Warning

Inspector Pryce urged the public to avoid entering the river to help prevent further danger. “Only those involved in our operation should enter the River Don,” he stated, emphasising safety concerns for everyone involved.

Multi-agency Support

Alongside South Yorkshire Police, emergency services assisting include the National Police Air Service, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service, all working together in the search efforts.

Context Of Recent Incidents

This search follows a series of recent tragic incidents involving young people struggling in open water during the current heatwave, highlighting ongoing concerns about water safety across the region.