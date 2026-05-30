Suspicious Fire Hits Derelict Building in Ordnance Street, Chatham

Kent Fire and Rescue Service tackled a suspicious fire at a derelict building on Ordnance Street in Chatham on 30 May. The incident saw ten fire engines, a bulk water carrier, and a height vehicle deployed as firefighters in breathing apparatus worked to extinguish the blaze. Kent Police supported with traffic control during the operation. No injuries have been reported throughout the emergency response.

Firefighters Tackle Blaze

Fire crews used hose reel jets and main jets to fight the flames, with specialist equipment aiding efforts from ground and height. The incident stretched into the evening with full extinguishing operations completed by 8.50pm.

Smoke Advisory Issued

Residents and travellers near Ordnance Street were advised to keep windows and doors closed due to heavy smoke earlier in the afternoon. This precaution was lifted after 6.35pm when crews made significant progress controlling the fire.

Police Help With Safety

Kent Police officers managed traffic flow around the area, helping keep local roads safe and accessible for emergency vehicles during the fire. They remain involved in the ongoing investigation.

Cause Treated As Suspicious

The fire’s cause is under investigation and is being treated as suspicious by authorities. Firefighters and police continue working at the scene to ensure full safety and gather evidence.