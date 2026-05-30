Murder Probe Launched After Helston Woman Found Dead

Devon & Cornwall Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in her 80s near Helston. Officers were called shortly after midnight on Friday 29 May to a property in the Ashton area where the woman was found deceased. A 36-year-old man from Penzance has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police Cordoning Scene

Detective Inspector Pete Gee confirmed a police cordon remains in place at the property as enquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Community Reassurance

DI Gee reassured local residents that incidents like this are extremely uncommon in the area. He urged anyone with concerns to speak directly to police officers on patrol.

Heightened Police Presence

A heightened police presence is expected in the Helston area over the coming days while investigations carry on to gather further evidence.

Appeal For Information

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Witnesses can contact Devon & Cornwall Police via their website or call 101 quoting reference number 50260136049. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crimestoppers online here or by calling their freephone 0800 555111.