Nearly 100 Homes Evacuated in Coalsnaughton Over Ground Movement Concerns

Nearly 100 homes in Coalsnaughton, a former mining village in Clackmannanshire, Scotland, have been evacuated following reports of ground movement affecting local infrastructure. The evacuations, which began on May 18, 2026, responded to concerns around unsafe structures, including buckling pavements and cracked building walls. The Mining Remediation Authority is leading specialist investigations into the cause, which are expected to take some time.

Historical Mining Links

Coalsnaughton was established in the late 18th century to house coal mine workers. Historical mining maps show the affected streets sit directly over a mine entry and previous shallow coal mine workings, raising fears of mine collapses beneath residential areas.

Precautionary Evacuations

The first batch of 30 residents was evacuated from Benbuck View, and the number has now risen to 97 properties, including streets such as Nechtan Drive, Dunmoss View, and Langour. The local council has also disconnected the gas supply on Nechtan Drive as a safety measure.

Ongoing Investigations

Authorities are undertaking drilling, trial digs, and property inspections. Ground sensors and cameras have been installed to monitor further potential ground shifts. The council has not ruled out the possibility of further evacuations if conditions worsen.

Community Support Efforts

Residents, including families like Aaron Anderson’s who have been relocated to Airbnb accommodation, are receiving support from council officers and partner agencies. Clackmannanshire Council’s chief executive, Nikki Bridle, emphasised the priority remains the safety and welfare of residents during this unsettled period.