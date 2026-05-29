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COURT OF APPEAL Attorney General Refers Teenage Hampshire Rape Sentences to Court of Appeal

Attorney General Refers Teenage Hampshire Rape Sentences to Court of Appeal

The Attorney General, Lord Hermer, has referred the sentences of three teenage boys convicted of raping two girls in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, to the Court of Appeal. The boys, aged between 13 and 14 at the time of the assaults in November 2024 and January 2025, were given youth rehabilitation orders rather than custodial sentences, prompting widespread criticism and distress from the victims.

Sentencing Sparks Outcry

Judge Nicholas Rowland handed down youth rehabilitation orders to the boys, citing their young ages and behaviour during the trial. However, the sentences were met with backlash, with Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch commenting that the offenders had received “no punishment at all.” One victim described the outcome as feeling like “a rock in my face.”

Attorney General Takes Action

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Political Thinking, Lord Hermer said he was “in no doubt” that the sentences needed referral to the Court of Appeal. He stressed the importance of ensuring the justice system works for victims and praised the girls’ bravery in coming forward and campaigning for justice.

Victims Face Lasting Impact

One of the victims, aged 14 at the time of the assault, recently told BBC Newsnight she wanted to “be able to go on a walk without being scared,” while her father spoke of the “lifelong impact” caused by the attack. Their statements have been key in the case’s public and legal scrutiny.

Legal Standards Under Review

Under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, public concerns can prompt the Attorney General to request a review of sentences. When cases are referred, the Court of Appeal evaluates whether the sentences fall outside normal expectations and if they should be increased. This mechanism aims to maintain public confidence in sentencing, especially for serious offences.

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