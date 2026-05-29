Drunk Driver Killed Father in Dorset After Licence Delay

A father-of-three, Peter D’Arcy, 57, was tragically killed in Dorset after a high-speed crash with Robbie Diffey, 24, who had been caught driving under the influence two months earlier but was not banned in time. The fatal collision occurred on December 13 last year on Cranborne Road.

Fatal High-speed Crash

Robbie Diffey was filmed on Snapchat speeding at 100mph, 40mph over the limit, shortly before veering into the opposite lane and crashing with Peter D’Arcy’s Volkswagen T-Roc. Both men died instantly from multiple injuries.

Licence Revocation Delay

Diffey had previously been caught driving under the influence of cannabis in October, with Dorset Police recommending the DVLA revoke his licence. However, the DVLA only issued the revocation days after the crash, allowing Diffey to drive legally despite the earlier offence.

Evidence From Social Media

Police discovered another video on TikTok showing Diffey speeding at 120mph on the Upton Bypass, though the filming date is unknown. An open bottle of Peroni lager was also found in Diffey’s vehicle after the crash.

Tributes And Impact

Peter D’Arcy, a senior surveyor from Poole, was returning from spending time with his son when the collision happened. His partner, Tara Pennington, described him as a “true gentleman” deeply loved by his family, who are left devastated. His children expressed heartbreak and the lasting void his death caused.

Inquest Findings

Coroner Rachael Griffin ruled Peter D’Arcy’s death as unlawful killing and described Diffey’s driving as “audacious and abhorrent.” She found Diffey was speeding at least 92mph, driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis, in the dark on a rural road while using a phone. She said it would be wrong to call the death an accident.

Calls For Better DVLA Regulation

Diffey’s mother revealed he had mental health issues and had abused cannabis since age 11. Diagnosed with emotional unstable personality disorder and ADHD, she urged improved DVLA controls for drivers with mental disorders to prevent similar tragedies.