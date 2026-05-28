Raise The Colours Founder Billy Allison Charged With Murder Of Bar Owner

Billy Allison, 36, founder of the nationalist campaign group Raise the Colours, has been charged with the murder of Matt O’Gara, a well-known Lichfield businessman and co-owner of The Plough pub in Huddlesford. The incident occurred last Sunday inside the Ricco and Loren bar on Market Street, Lichfield, Staffordshire. O’Gara died three days later in hospital after being assaulted, leading to Allison’s arrest by Staffordshire Police on Monday. Another man was also assaulted during the incident but was released from the hospital following treatment.

Founder Arrested

Allison, from Solihull, appeared in court on Thursday before Judge Avik Mukherjee. He faces charges of murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. He remains in custody and is due to return to court in September for the plea and trial preparation hearing.

Victim’s Family Statement

“My beautiful son taken away from us so suddenly. Dad and me will never get over this. You were too young to leave us. Forever in our hearts,” said Matt O’Gara’s mother, mourning the loss of her son.

Controversial Group Links

Raise the Colours, known for nationalist activism including flag-flying campaigns, has faced scrutiny after recent arrests of key members. Co-founder Ryan Bridge was recently arrested following an alleged hit-and-run in Birmingham. Another founding member, Andrew Currien, convicted in 2009 for the killing of a black man, has drawn criticism for his leadership role within the movement.

Ongoing Investigation

Staffordshire Police continue their investigation into the assault and subsequent death of Matt O’Gara. Further court proceedings will clarify the legal outcomes in this case.