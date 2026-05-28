Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

A major armed police stand-off in south-east London ended after around 12 hours on Thursday morning after specialist officers forced entry to a property amid concerns over a suspected improvised explosive device (IED).

The incident began shortly after 11pm on Wednesday night at a property on Stanstead Road in Catford, prompting a huge emergency services response and the evacuation of nearby residents.

Armed Metropolitan Police officers, specialist counter-terror teams and explosive ordnance experts were deployed to the scene following reports of a potentially dangerous device inside the address.

Road closures and police cordons were quickly put in place as officers urged members of the public to avoid the area.

Residents reported hearing loud shouting and seeing heavily armed officers surrounding the property throughout the night as negotiators attempted to bring the incident to a peaceful conclusion.

Counter Terror Officers Called To Scene

Due to concerns surrounding a suspected IED within the property, specialist Counter Terrorism officers were called in to assist local officers during the operation.

Multiple neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution while emergency crews assessed the potential risk to the public.

One local resident described the scene as “extremely tense”, with emergency vehicles, armed police and specialist units remaining at the location for hours.

The stand-off came to an end at around 9am on Thursday morning when officers entered the property and detained a man.

The suspect suffered injuries during the arrest. It is unclear how these were caused

London’s Air Ambulance doctors attended the scene alongside paramedics before the man was taken away by ambulance for treatment.

Police confirmed a man was arrested following the incident.

Cordons Remain In Place

Police cordons remained in place following the arrest, while specialist officers continued searches and enquiries at the address.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said investigations into the incident remain ongoing.

Further updates are expected as enquiries continue.