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CRIME CLAMPDOWN People Smugglers Face Strict New NCA Orders After UK Jail Terms

People Smugglers Face Strict New NCA Orders After UK Jail Terms

Three convicted people smugglers, including Dilshad Shamo and Ali Khdir from South Wales, will remain under National Crime Agency (NCA) supervision after serving lengthy prison sentences in the UK. Listed on the NCA’s May 2026 ancillary orders list, these men face tighter legal restrictions designed to stop further involvement in organised crime.

Long-term Surveillance

The NCA’s ancillary orders impose strict limits on travel, communications, and finances. Shamo and Khdir, each jailed for 19 years over running a migrant smuggling ring moving people from Iraq, Iran and Syria to the UK, will be closely monitored to prevent any renewed criminal activity.

Imposed Legal Restrictions

The orders include Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPOs), Slavery and Trafficking Prevention Orders (STPOs), Financial Reporting Orders (FROs), and Travel Restriction Orders (TROs). Ramal Briem, jailed for over 10 years in March for facilitating illegal migration by small boats, has also been added. He will face strict communication and financial reporting restrictions.

Ncas Enforcement Drive

Alison Abbott, Head of the NCA’s Prison and Lifetime Management Unit, underlined the effectiveness of these powers. “Being subject to one of these orders means you remain on our radar and makes you toxic to other criminals,” she said. The NCA has boosted arrests for people smuggling by 55% in the past year, demonstrating its commitment to fighting organised immigration crime.

Future Enforcement Plans

Anyone breaching their ancillary orders will face further NCA action. The next ancillary orders list is expected in late 2026, reflecting the agency’s ongoing efforts to disrupt repeat offenders after release from prison.

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