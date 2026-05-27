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PRISON SCANDAL HMP Wandsworth Guard Linda De Sousa Speaks Out After Sex Tape Scandal

HMP Wandsworth Guard Linda De Sousa Speaks Out After Sex Tape Scandal

Linda De Sousa, 32, the female prison officer involved in the viral 2024 sex tape at HMP Wandsworth in London, has spoken publicly about her regret over the incident. The footage showed her having sex with inmate Linton Weirich in his cell while another prisoner filmed and smoked a joint. De Sousa faced misconduct charges, pleading guilty to an inappropriate relationship, and was sentenced to 15 months at Isleworth Crown Court in January last year.

Guard Opens Up

Back in the outside world, De Sousa admitted to her mistakes and expressed deep embarrassment over the scandal. She said, “I regret everything I did. I’m incredibly embarrassed.” She claimed the prison was “very understaffed” at the time, making management difficult during her tenure.

Denied Smuggling Claims

Although inmate Weirich accused her of smuggling Nando’s chicken, drugs, and phones, De Sousa firmly denied these allegations. She stressed that her only wrongdoing was the intimate relationship with the prisoner, stating, “Everything that I was charged for was what I went guilty for, which was an inappropriate relationship with Linton.”

Details Court

The scandalous video showed De Sousa’s face, badge number, wedding ring, and explicit details, making it impossible to dispute the misconduct charges. Weirich later revealed the pair had been in contact via Snapchat and had sex multiple times before the incident was filmed inside the prison walls.

Life After Conviction

Since serving her sentence, De Sousa has moved on and even promotes her OnlyFans account, which she runs with her husband. The case raised serious questions about staff management at HMP Wandsworth but also highlighted the personal consequences for those involved.

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