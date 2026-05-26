Gang Jailed for £1 Million Robbery Spree Across Greater Manchester

Greater Manchester Police have jailed three men for their central roles in a terrifying robbery conspiracy worth nearly £1 million, targeting victims across Greater Manchester and Cheshire. The sentencing took place on 22 May 2026 at Minshull Street Crown Court following a detailed investigation into crimes dating back to 2021, including a high-value personal robbery in a Cheadle car park earlier this year.

High-value Jewellery Robbery

On 21 February 2024, a woman in the John Lewis car park in Cheadle, Stockport, was threatened at knifepoint by a balaclava-wearing man armed with a screwdriver. The gang forced her to hand over a watch valued at around £160,000 and an engagement diamond ring worth approximately £20,000. CCTV, ANPR, and phone data helped police identify and track the suspects’ escape in a stolen and cloned vehicle.

Coordinated Criminal Spree

Police uncovered that the victims had been followed and tracked with a device fitted to one victim’s car. The trio — Junior Owen, James Melia, and Anthony Watson — were arrested and found to be involved in eight linked robberies and burglaries across Stockport, Altrincham, Wilmslow, Alderley Edge, and other locations, with crimes mainly occurring in 2023.

Violent Threats And Targeted Planning

Designer handbags worth £200,000 were stolen from an Altrincham business; a security guard was threatened with a machete.

A Stockport vape store was robbed of £5,000 worth of goods in January 2023, with stolen items advertised for sale.

Robbery of goods valued at £300,000 in Stockport, with CCTV disabled during the crime.

Several home invasions involved threatening women for their jewellery, including one held by her hair and forced to hand over wedding rings under threats to her life.

Sentences And Police Statement

Junior Owen received 8 years and 2 months, James Melia was sentenced to 7 years and 2 months, and Anthony Watson was jailed for 6 years. Detective Constable Lucy Williams praised the investigative work that mapped the suspects’ movements and linked them conclusively to their offences. She stated: “These three criminals made a living out of violently stealing other people’s hard-earned belongings, being motivated by personal gain and not caring for who they threatened.” Williams added: “Their crimes left people terrified for their own lives and unsafe in their own homes, and I am glad they are now behind bars. We take reports of robberies and burglaries incredibly seriously and will do our utmost best to find those responsible.”