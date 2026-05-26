West Yorkshire Police Seek Suspects Over £20k Morrisons Theft Spree

West Yorkshire Police’s Bradford District Investigation Team is hunting for 18 suspects linked to a series of thefts at Morrisons stores across West Yorkshire. Over the last six months, thieves have stolen an estimated £20,000 worth of goods, prompting a major probe. Officers have released images of those they wish to identify and speak to in connection with the thefts.

Targeted Morrisons Stores

The thefts occurred at various Morrisons locations throughout West Yorkshire, with officers believing the suspects know each other and could be operating locally. Chief Inspector leading the investigation urged the public to help identify those involved to cut down on crime affecting the community.

Police Release Suspect Images

Authorities have issued photos of 18 individuals seen as key to cracking the theft spree. West Yorkshire Police hope the public can recognise them, whether from Bradford or other parts of the region, to aid the investigation.

Public Appeal For Information

Anyone with information is urged to contact West Yorkshire Police via 101, quoting reference 13250723470. Police stress the importance of community cooperation to bring those responsible to justice.