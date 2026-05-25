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SCHOOL ATTACK Afghan Migrant Held Over Knifepoint Abuse of Girl at German School

Afghan Migrant Held Over Knifepoint Abuse of Girl at German School

An Afghan migrant has been remanded in custody after allegedly sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl at knifepoint in a bathroom at a special needs school in Koblenz, Germany. The incident took place on 28 April at the Hans Zulliger School and has sparked outrage among parents demanding answers on how two older men accessed the school grounds undetected.

Alleged Attack Details

The girl, identified as Samira to protect her identity, was attacked by two men when she briefly left class to use the bathroom. One of the suspects, unemployed Afghan migrant Nassar S, allegedly pulled down his trousers during the assault and threatened the girl with a knife. Samira was too frightened to report the attack immediately, confiding in her sister days later. Police arrested Nassar S on 5 May, who remains in pretrial detention.

Suspected Accomplice Under Probe

Local witnesses and Samira’s classmates recall seeing two older men in the schoolyard that day. Prosecutors confirmed investigations continue into a possible accomplice. Community members say the men were known troublemakers who targeted young girls. Nassar S also faces allegations of abusing a second girl, with further charges filed by prosecutors in Koblenz.

School Response And Security Boost

In reaction, the Hans Zulliger School has formed a crisis team including social workers, psychologists, police, and inspectors. They have implemented structural changes to the entrance, increased adult supervision during breaks, and installed a video intercom system. Counselling services are now available for students and families.

Community Reacts With Concern

Parents in the area expressed alarm over the breach of safety in the school environment. One mother told BILD, “If our children aren’t even safe at school anymore — where are they?” Many now personally accompany children to and from school amid fears sparked by this and other recent high-profile sexual violence cases in Germany.

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