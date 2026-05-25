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KNIFE ATTACK Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Romsey Stabbing

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Romsey Stabbing

  Police were called to Treviglio Place, Romsey, at 3.56pm on Friday 22 May after reports of a fight. Officers found a man in his 50s with stab wounds who was rushed to hospital. The victim’s condition has not been disclosed.

Suspect Charged

Daniel Eric Carter, 41, from Treviglio Place, has been charged with attempted murder, criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker, and possession of a knife in a public place.

Court Appearance

Carter appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday 25 May and was remanded in custody. He is due to appear at Southampton Crown Court on 26 June.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

Hampshire Constabulary continue to investigate the incident as inquiries remain ongoing.

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