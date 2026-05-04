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TRAGIC FALL Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

Man Dies After Fall From Colmore Row Building in Birmingham

West Midlands Police confirmed a man in his 40s died after falling several floors inside a building on Colmore Row in Birmingham city centre on 3 May. Emergency services were called around 6.20pm, and he was taken to the hospital but sadly passed away. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency Response

Police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene following reports of the fall at a central Birmingham building. Despite rapid medical attention, the man died at hospital.

Police Statement

“We were called to Colmore Row at around 6.20pm yesterday after a man fell a number of floors within a building,” said West Midlands Police. “Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this awful time.”

Investigation Status

Authorities confirmed no suspicious circumstances are linked to the death. A report will be prepared for the coroner to establish full details.

Location Details

Colmore Row is a busy area in Birmingham city centre, known for its commercial and office buildings. Police and emergency services regularly patrol the area.

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