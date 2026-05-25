Woman Dies in Ford Road Motorcycle Crash Sussex Police Appeal

Sussex Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a car and two motorcycles in Ford Road, Ford, near Nelson Row, around midday on 23 May. The crash claimed the life of a 55-year-old woman motorcyclist from Bognor Regis, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tragic Motorcycle Death

The female rider’s death has deeply affected her family, who have been informed. Authorities are offering their condolences at this difficult time.

Other Casualties

A second rider, a 57-year-old man from Bognor, suffered injuries in the incident. The driver of the white Mini involved, a 60-year-old man from Angmering, escaped injury.

Sussex Police Appeal

Police are urging anyone with information or who witnessed the collision to come forward. Reports can be made online or by emailing [email protected], quoting Operation Indie.