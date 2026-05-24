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CONCERN FOR WELFARE Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

Pedestrian Detained After Early Morning M25 Incident Between Junction 2 and 1A

Police detained a pedestrian early Sunday morning on the M25 motorway between junction 2 and 1A, after an incident around 4am. Reports emerged that the individual was found standing at the bottom of a slip road shortly before police intervened. Motorists shared updates on social media as emergency services attended the scene.

Incident Location

The incident occurred on the M25 motorway, specifically involving the stretch from junction 2 to junction 1A in Surrey. This part of the motorway is notoriously busy, making early morning occurrences noteworthy for drivers and local law enforcement.

Pedestrian Involvement

Witnesses noted the presence of a pedestrian on a slip road near junction 1A at approximately 3:20am. Police eventually detained the individual, who was taken into custody in the back of a police vehicle. No reports indicate any injury or collision related to the incident.

Social Media Reaction

Local residents and drivers shared their frustrations and observations on Facebook groups shortly after the event. Some described traffic being affected temporarily, while others confirmed the situation had cleared soon afterwards.

Police Response

Surrey Police and motorway patrol units promptly responded to the incident, ensuring the safety of road users and managing the situation. Police have not released further details about any ongoing investigation or the nature of the pedestrian’s presence on the motorway.

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