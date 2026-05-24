Body Found in Andover Search for Missing Aidan Bentham

Police searching for missing man Aidan Bentham in Andover have recovered a body believed to be his on the morning of 24 May. Officers have informed Aidan’s family that formal identification is pending. A file will be sent to the coroner as the investigation continues.

Discovery In Andover

The body was found during an ongoing search operation launched following Aidan Bentham’s disappearance. Emergency services worked diligently to locate him after concerns were raised.

Family Informed

While formal confirmation is awaited, authorities have already contacted Aidan’s loved ones to share the tragic news, supporting them through this difficult time.

Coroner Notification

Police are preparing a report for the coroner as part of the next steps, to establish all the circumstances surrounding the death.

Public Appeal Withdrawn

Authorities have thanked members of the public who helped share the earlier appeal, requesting the removal of the appeal from social media and other channels now that the search phase has concluded.