Man Found Dead in Mitcham Police Investigate

Police were called at 11.46 pm on Friday, 22 May, to Myrna Close and Alexandra Road in Mitcham following reports of an unresponsive man. Officers arrived with the london/">London Ambulance Service and sadly pronounced the man dead at the scene. Authorities are working to identify the deceased and inform his next of kin. The death is being treated as unexpected but is not believed to be suspicious. Enquiries continue to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Late Night Emergency Call

Police and paramedics responded swiftly after the report late on Friday night, arriving at the residential area in Mitcham to find a man unresponsive.

Identity Being Confirmed

Efforts are underway to establish the man’s identity and contact his family, with police carefully handling the sensitive situation.

Death Not Suspicious

While the cause remains unclear, officers have stated the death is unexpected but do not currently suspect foul play.

Ongoing Police Enquiries

Investigations remain open as officers gather further details to understand what led to the man’s sudden death in Mitcham.