Multiple people killed in horror wrong-way M9 motorway crash in County Kildare

A number of people have been killed and four others seriously injured after a head-on collision involving a car travelling the wrong way along the M9 motorway in County Kildare. The devastating crash happened between junctions 3 and 4, near Athy, at around 3am on Sunday.

Irish police said two cars were involved in the collision, with one of the vehicles understood to have been travelling southbound on the northbound carriageway immediately before the impact. Gardaí have confirmed that a number of people died in the collision, although the exact number of fatalities and further details about those who lost their lives have not yet been released.

Four people travelling in the second vehicle were seriously injured and taken to hospital. The female driver and front-seat passenger, both aged in their 30s, are reported to be in a critical condition.

A woman in her 20s who was travelling in the rear of the vehicle is in serious condition. A fourth passenger, a child, also suffered serious injuries.

The M9 has been closed in both directions between junctions 3 and 4 while Garda forensic collision investigators examine the scene. An independent investigation has also been launched by Fiosrú, the Office of the Police Ombudsman, following a referral connected with the fatal collision.

Fiosrú said one of its on-call investigation teams attended the scene and stressed that a referral does not necessarily mean any Garda officer has been accused of wrongdoing. The watchdog investigates incidents involving contact with Gardaí where a member of the public has died or suffered serious injury.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses as investigators work to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision. Officers particularly want to hear from anyone travelling on either carriageway of the M9 between 2am and 3am on Sunday, August 16, including motorists who may have dashcam footage.

The motorway is expected to remain closed while the forensic examination and emergency service operations continue. Further details about the victims are expected to be released when appropriate.