Wildfire victims await decision on returning home as military called in to help tackle Wales blazes

People forced from their homes by wildfires in Stourbridge are waiting to learn whether they will be allowed to return as emergency crews continue battling fires during the UK heatwave. Residents displaced by the major blaze are expected to receive an update on whether conditions are safe enough for them to go home. Meanwhile, firefighters in South Wales are dealing with three significant wildfire incidents, with the military called in to provide assistance as the emergency response continues.

The fires come amid prolonged hot and dry conditions that have left vegetation exceptionally vulnerable to ignition and allowed wildfires to spread rapidly. Fire and rescue services have faced a succession of demanding incidents across parts of the UK, with crews working for extended periods to contain fires and protect homes and other property.

People living close to active wildfire areas are being urged to follow instructions from emergency services, avoid fire grounds and keep roads clear for responding vehicles. The situation remains ongoing on Saturday evening, with further updates expected on the Stourbridge evacuations and the firefighting operation in Wales.