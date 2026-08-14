Former Cambridge professor Jason Arday found dead after resigning amid plagiarism allegations

Former University of Cambridge professor Jason Arday has been found dead in London, days after resigning from his position following allegations of plagiarism. The 41-year-old was found unresponsive at an address in Battersea on Friday afternoon, August 14. The Metropolitan Police confirmed a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His death is being treated as unexpected but is not believed to be suspicious. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said:

“Sadly, a 41-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. “His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. “At this time his death is being treated as unexpected, but is not believed to be suspicious.”

Professor resigned last week

Arday became the University of Cambridge’s youngest Black professor when he was appointed Professor of Sociology of Education in 2023. He resigned from his position last week following a series of reports containing allegations about his academic work. Claims had been made that parts of his PhD thesis, completed at Liverpool John Moores University, had been plagiarised. The Daily Telegraph, which first reported the allegations last month, claimed the thesis contained more than 180 passages which were identical or almost identical to material produced by another researcher. Other public claims attributed to Arday had also come under scrutiny.

‘Relentless accusations took a profound toll’

In a message to colleagues announcing his resignation, Arday described the impact the controversy had had on him and those close to him. He wrote:

“While criticism is an inevitable part of academic life, what I have experienced has gone far beyond scholarly disagreement. “The relentless accusations, speculation and public commentary have taken a profound toll on me and on those I love.”

Arday had previously spoken publicly about his childhood and his route into academia. According to a Cambridge biography, he had been diagnosed with an autism spectrum condition and was unable to speak until the age of 11 and unable to read or write until he was 18. Some people who said they attended school with him subsequently disputed elements of that account, saying he had been quiet but was not mute. Arday went on to attend college, train as a teacher and pursue an academic career before securing his Cambridge professorship.

Memoir due to be published this month

His memoir, Great And Unfortunate Things, is scheduled for publication on August 27, although the publisher has faced calls to postpone its release following the recent controversy. Police have not indicated that anyone else was involved in Arday’s death. His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by officers. This is a developing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.