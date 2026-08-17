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WOMAN FALLS FROM BRIDGE M1 closed in both directions near London Gateway Services during police incident

M1 closed in both directions near London Gateway Services during police incident

A section of the M1 was closed in both directions on Monday evening while police dealt with an incident near a bridge in north London.

The motorway was shut between Junction 2 at Fiveways Corner and London Gateway Services, with traffic stopped in both directions during the emergency response.

Local roads were also affected, with Selvage Lane reported closed from Apex Roundabout as police and ambulance crews attended the area.

A number of residents reported seeing emergency services around the bridge over the motorway, while motorists were forced to divert via surrounding routes including Mill Hill.

Several witnesses on social media said the incident involved a woman in distress on or near the bridge. One person who said they were at the scene reported that the woman was with police and ambulance crews for around an hour.

Other posts claimed the woman had fallen or jumped from the bridge, but those reports have not been officially confirmed, and her condition is currently unknown.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have therefore not yet been established by police.

The closure caused significant disruption on the M1 and surrounding roads before traffic was later reported to be moving again in both directions.

Anyone travelling through the area should continue to allow additional time while residual congestion clears.

Further information will be published once police provide an official update.

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