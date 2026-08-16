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REWARD ON OFFER £20,000 reward offered in hunt for information over murder of 16-year-old Khadeem Parris

£20,000 reward offered in hunt for information over murder of 16-year-old Khadeem Parris

A reward of up to £20,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of 16-year-old Khadeem Parris in Northampton. Khadeem, who was from Motherwell in Scotland, died after suffering a stab wound during an incident at an address in Adnitt Road, Abington, on the evening of Tuesday, July 7.

Emergency services attended, but the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene. His death has devastated his family and caused widespread concern within the Northampton community.

More than a month after the killing, Crimestoppers has launched a renewed appeal amid concerns that people with potentially crucial information have still not come forward. A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder, but the charity believes others may hold information about what happened that evening or about people involved before, during or after the fatal incident.

The appeal is particularly aimed at anyone who witnessed events in the area or has subsequently heard conversations which could help investigators establish the full circumstances surrounding Khadeem’s death. Crimestoppers is stressing that anyone contacting the charity can remain completely anonymous.

The charity said: “We want what you know, not who you are.” A reward of up to £20,000 is available for information provided directly to Crimestoppers which ultimately leads to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or submitting information through the charity’s website. The investigation into Khadeem’s death remains ongoing.

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