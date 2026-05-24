Court of Appeal to Review Sentences in Racist Murder of Kamran Aman in Barry

The Court of Appeal in london/">London will review the life sentences of two teenagers convicted of murdering Kamran Aman in a racially motivated attack in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan. Marcus Staniforth, 17, and a 16-year-old accomplice, received life sentences in February 2026 for the fatal stabbing of the 38-year-old father of two on 30 June 2025. The case has been referred following concerns that the minimum terms set may be unduly lenient.

Brutal Racial Attack

Mr Aman was confronted outside his mother’s house while delivering groceries. The teens, both heavily intoxicated, launched an unprovoked attack described during trial as racially aggravated. The younger youth instigated the abuse with severe racist slurs before Staniforth left to fetch a kitchen knife, returning to stab Mr Aman through the heart.

Sentences Under Scrutiny

Marcus Staniforth was ordered to serve a minimum of 16 years and 133 days, while his younger accomplice received a minimum of 14 years and 133 days before parole eligibility. Senior law officers have referred the case to the Court of Appeal to assess whether these terms adequately reflect the gravity of this premeditated murder using a bladed weapon.

Ongoing Legal Review

The Court of Appeal hearing will determine if increased minimum sentences are warranted in light of the hate crime element and severity of the attack. The review comes under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, providing a mechanism for tougher penalties where appropriate.

Community Impact

The murder has deeply affected Barry and raised concerns over youth violence and racial hatred. Authorities continue to emphasise the serious consequences of racially motivated crimes and the importance of delivering justice reflective of the offending.