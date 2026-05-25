Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KNIFE ATTACK 19-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised After Abbey Wood Stabbing

19-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised After Abbey Wood Stabbing

Police were called to Redpoll Way, near Masham House in Abbey Wood, at 6.31pm on Saturday, May 23, following reports of a stabbing. A 19-year-old woman was found injured and treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. Her condition is confirmed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing. No arrests have been made so far as the investigation continues.

Scene Secured Overnight

Officers established a cordon throughout the night at the scene. Police dogs assisted in searching the area for evidence and any sign of the suspect.

Ongoing Police Appeal

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson urged anyone with information to come forward, stating: “An investigation is underway and anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 9585/23May.”  

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Woman Dies in Ford Road Motorcycle Crash Sussex Police Appeal

FATAL COLLISION Woman Dies in Ford Road Motorcycle Crash Sussex Police Appeal

UK News
Toxic Chemical Leak Sparks Mass Evacuation at Garden Grove Aerospace Plant

CHEMICAL LEAK Toxic Chemical Leak Sparks Mass Evacuation at Garden Grove Aerospace Plant

UK News
Man Arrested After Stabbing in Dorking Stubs Hill Incident

ARMED POLICE Man Arrested After Stabbing in Dorking Stubs Hill Incident

UK News
Search Continues for Missing 15-Year-Old Boy at Swanholme Lakes Lincolnshire

FEARED DEAD Search Continues for Missing 15-Year-Old Boy at Swanholme Lakes Lincolnshire

UK News
Body Found in Andover Search for Missing Aidan Bentham

MISSING TRAGEDY Body Found in Andover Search for Missing Aidan Bentham

UK News
Nathan Gothard jailed for manslaughter of David Darke in Appleby Magna

PUB ATTACK Nathan Gothard jailed for manslaughter of David Darke in Appleby Magna

UK News

RAIL DISRUPTION Huge Fire Near Hackney Downs Halts Two London Rail Lines

UK News
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near A617 Rainworth Bypass

POLICE PROBE Human Skeletal Remains Found Near A617 Rainworth Bypass

UK News
Reform UK Councillor Convicted of Assault After Local Election Win in St Helens

COUNCIL CONTROVERSY Reform UK Councillor Convicted of Assault After Local Election Win in St Helens

UK News
Stepdad Abandoned Blindfolded Kids in Portuguese Forest After Apocalyptic Videos

FORMER POLICE OFFICER Stepdad Abandoned Blindfolded Kids in Portuguese Forest After Apocalyptic Videos

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Nigel Jackson jailed for strangulation and abuse in Nottingham

KNIFE ATTACK Nigel Jackson jailed for strangulation and abuse in Nottingham

UK News
Nigel Jackson jailed for strangulation and abuse in Nottingham

Nigel Jackson jailed for strangulation and abuse in Nottingham

UK News
Huge Queen Street Fire Triggers Major Emergency Response in Grimsby

Huge Queen Street Fire Triggers Major Emergency Response in Grimsby

UK News
Huge Queen Street Fire Triggers Major Emergency Response in Grimsby

Huge Queen Street Fire Triggers Major Emergency Response in Grimsby

UK News
OnlyFans Hack Exposes Data of 340 Million UK Users and Creators

DATA BREACH OnlyFans Hack Exposes Data of 340 Million UK Users and Creators

UK News
OnlyFans Hack Exposes Data of 340 Million UK Users and Creators

OnlyFans Hack Exposes Data of 340 Million UK Users and Creators

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Two Men Shot and Injured in Prescot Park Shooting Incident

POLICE APPEAL Two Men Shot and Injured in Prescot Park Shooting Incident

UK News
Two Men Shot and Injured in Prescot Park Shooting Incident

Two Men Shot and Injured in Prescot Park Shooting Incident

UK News
Man Dies on Busy Hastings Beach After Medical Emergency

Man Dies on Busy Hastings Beach After Medical Emergency

UK News
Man Dies on Busy Hastings Beach After Medical Emergency

Man Dies on Busy Hastings Beach After Medical Emergency

UK News
Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

PLATFORM INCIDENT Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

UK News
Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
UK Records Highest May Overnight Temperature at Kenley Airfield

HEAT RECORD UK Records Highest May Overnight Temperature at Kenley Airfield

UK News
UK Records Highest May Overnight Temperature at Kenley Airfield

UK Records Highest May Overnight Temperature at Kenley Airfield

UK News
Police Appeal After 13-Year-Old Talia Goes Missing Near Cheshunt Cemetery

MISSING TEEN Police Appeal After 13-Year-Old Talia Goes Missing Near Cheshunt Cemetery

UK News
Police Appeal After 13-Year-Old Talia Goes Missing Near Cheshunt Cemetery

Police Appeal After 13-Year-Old Talia Goes Missing Near Cheshunt Cemetery

UK News
Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

MURDER SENTANCE Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

UK News
Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

UK News
Watch Live