19-Year-Old Woman Hospitalised After Abbey Wood Stabbing

Police were called to Redpoll Way, near Masham House in Abbey Wood, at 6.31pm on Saturday, May 23, following reports of a stabbing. A 19-year-old woman was found injured and treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. Her condition is confirmed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing. No arrests have been made so far as the investigation continues.

Scene Secured Overnight

Officers established a cordon throughout the night at the scene. Police dogs assisted in searching the area for evidence and any sign of the suspect.

Ongoing Police Appeal

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson urged anyone with information to come forward, stating: “An investigation is underway and anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101, quoting CAD 9585/23May.”