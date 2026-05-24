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PUB ATTACK Nathan Gothard jailed for manslaughter of David Darke in Appleby Magna

Nathan Gothard jailed for manslaughter of David Darke in Appleby Magna

Nathan Gothard, 37, was sentenced to ten years in prison for the manslaughter of 66-year-old David Darke outside the Crown Inn in Appleby Magna, Leicestershire, on 21 December last year. The attack, which followed a Christmas staff party, led to Mr Darke’s death from severe brain injuries after a single punch from Gothard.

Aggression Inside the Pub

Leicester Crown Court heard that Gothard had been aggressive inside the pub, making unwelcome remarks to women and provoking other customers. After being removed by staff, he was involved in a separate fight where he was knocked to the ground.

Fatal Moment Of Rage

David Darke, a skilled engineer, intervened to help Gothard to his feet following the altercation. Prosecutors revealed Gothard struck Mr Darke in an effort to “save his own face,” knocking him unconscious. Mr Darke later died in hospital.

Judge Calls Attack Senseless

Sentencing Judge William Harbage KC described the incident as a “tragic, senseless and unnecessary act of fatal violence.” He emphasised Gothard was the aggressor and was not acting in self-defence, stating, “If you had gone home when encouraged to do so, David Darke would still be alive.”

Family Pays Tribute

Mr Darke’s family paid tribute to him as a “courageous, kind and honest” man who gave others a chance of life through organ donation. They expressed their grief and described the experience of losing him and attending the trial as “unimaginable.”

Police Praise Family’s Courage

Detective Inspector Kevin Hames from the East Midlands special operations unit praised the victim’s family for their courage. He highlighted that Gothard had multiple chances to leave but instead chose to stay outside the pub, resulting in devastating consequences.

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Topics :CourtsCrime

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