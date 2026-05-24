Serious Stabbing Incident in Earley Under Police Investigation

Thames Valley Police are investigating a serious stabbing incident that occurred on Westminster Way/Cutbush Lane, Earley. Emergency services, including the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, attended the scene where one person was seriously injured and is receiving hospital treatment. A large police cordon remains in place as officers continue their enquiries.

Major Emergency Response

Multiple reports indicated a significant emergency service presence on nearby Fordham Way and Chatteris Way. The Thames Valley Air Ambulance was on scene but has since left.

Ongoing Police Enquiries

Officers have made no arrests to date and urge the public to avoid speculation. An increased police presence is maintaining the area while investigations continue.

Public Appeal For Information

“We would ask the public not to speculate online while we carry out our investigation and we will release more information as soon as we’re able to,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.

Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the police on 101, quoting reference 1740 of the day.