Man Charged After Leigh McDonald’s Death in South Queensferry Assault

A man has been charged following the death of 54-year-old Leigh McDonald in an alleged assault in South Queensferry, Edinburgh. Emergency services were called to Morison Gardens early on Friday, 22 May 2026, where Mr McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland are treating the death as suspicious amid a major ongoing investigation.

Police Arrest Suspect

A 58-year-old man was arrested and has been charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 25 May. Officers remain active in the area as inquiries continue.

Crime Scene Secured

Morison Gardens remains closed, with a partial road closure on nearby Stewart Terrace. A blue police tent is erected outside a property, and forensic teams have been combing local woodland for evidence. The police presence extends to the Co-op car park and surrounding streets.

Community Reacts

Tributes have poured in online, with locals expressing shock and sadness. One commenter wrote, “Rip Leigh, can’t get my head around it.” Police have pledged additional patrols to reassure residents amid heightened concern.

Official Police Statement