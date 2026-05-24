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POLICE CHARGES Man Charged After Leigh McDonald’s Death in South Queensferry Assault

Man Charged After Leigh McDonald’s Death in South Queensferry Assault

A man has been charged following the death of 54-year-old Leigh McDonald in an alleged assault in South Queensferry, Edinburgh. Emergency services were called to Morison Gardens early on Friday, 22 May 2026, where Mr McDonald was pronounced dead at the scene. Police Scotland are treating the death as suspicious amid a major ongoing investigation.

Police Arrest Suspect

A 58-year-old man was arrested and has been charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday, 25 May. Officers remain active in the area as inquiries continue.

Crime Scene Secured

Morison Gardens remains closed, with a partial road closure on nearby Stewart Terrace. A blue police tent is erected outside a property, and forensic teams have been combing local woodland for evidence. The police presence extends to the Co-op car park and surrounding streets.

Community Reacts

Tributes have poured in online, with locals expressing shock and sadness. One commenter wrote, “Rip Leigh, can’t get my head around it.” Police have pledged additional patrols to reassure residents amid heightened concern.

Official Police Statement

“Police received a report a man had been assaulted on Morison Gardens, South Queensferry, around 6.10am on Friday, 22 May 2026. Emergency services attended, however, the 54-year-old man died at the scene. Officers are treating the death as suspicious and a postmortem examination will be carried out in due course. Morison Gardens remains closed, along with a partial closure of Stewart Terrace, as officers conduct enquiries. Additional patrols will continue to be carried out in the area to offer reassurance to the local community.”

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Topics :Crime

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