Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Langar Airfield Nottinghamshire

Nottinghamshire emergency services, including Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and police, attended an incident at Langar Airfield on Wednesday around 12:30pm. Firefighters from Bingham Fire Station were called to support police officers managing the scene as authorities responded to the unfolding situation.

Fire Service Support

A Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson confirmed crews were on site assisting police but expected to leave soon, signalling that conditions were becoming stable.

Police Lead Response

The operation is being led by Nottinghamshire Police, who have released only limited details as the incident remains under their control.

Active Scene Maintained

Authorities continue to maintain a presence at Langar Airfield while managing the situation, which is still ongoing.