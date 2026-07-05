Kent Firefighters Tackle Grass Fire Near Gillingham Railway Lines

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a grass fire near railway lines on Woodlands Road, Gillingham, on Friday 3 July 2026 at 9.50pm. Two fire engines attended the scene to extinguish the flames using hose reel jets. There were no reported injuries, and the cause remains unknown.

Swift Fire Response

The crews acted promptly upon arrival, deploying breathing apparatus and main jet hoses to contain the fire effectively alongside the railway trackside.

No Injuries Reported

Thankfully, no individuals were harmed during the incident despite the fire’s proximity to critical infrastructure on the railway lines.

Unknown Cause

At present, Kent Fire and Rescue have not determined what sparked the grass fire. Investigations remain ongoing as a precaution.

Community Safety Reminder

Officials urge local residents to remain vigilant around dry vegetation areas and report any suspicious activity that could lead to fires, especially near rail facilities.