Murder probe launched after fatal B4696 crash near Royal Wootton Bassett

Wiltshire Police have launched a murder investigation following a fatal collision on the B4696 near Royal Wootton Bassett on the evening of Tuesday, 30 June. The crash, involving an orange Peugeot 107 and a black Vauxhall Astra, occurred at around 6.05pm between Brinkworth Road and Lydiard Plain. A woman in her 70s driving the Peugeot was pronounced dead at the scene, while a teenage passenger in the Vauxhall suffered serious injuries but has since been discharged from hospital. A 43-year-old man driving the Vauxhall was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Fatal Collision Details

The incident involved two vehicles travelling in opposite directions on the B4696. The Peugeot 107 was heading southbound, and the Vauxhall Astra was travelling northbound when the collision happened. Emergency services responded quickly, but despite efforts, the female Peugeot driver was declared dead at the scene.

Suspect Arrested And Questioned

The 43-year-old male driver of the Vauxhall was initially taken to hospital for treatment following the collision. He was later arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder and has been taken into police custody for questioning. Wiltshire Police made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior involvement with the suspect.

Ongoing Major Crime Investigation

The case is now being handled by the Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT). Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker confirmed the upgrade to a murder investigation and assured the public there is no wider risk. He extended condolences to the victim’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Wiltshire Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage, particularly of a black Vauxhall Astra seen on Cricklade High Street, Purton High Street, and surrounding areas on 30 June. Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting reference 54260078318 or submit details via the Public Portal.