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DOUBLE ARREST Two Arrested in Hounslow Murder Probe Over Fatal Stabbing

Two Arrested in Hounslow Murder Probe Over Fatal Stabbing

Two 21-year-olds, a man and a woman, have been arrested on suspicion of murdering 22-year-old Haruun Hassan in Hounslow. The arrests came after police were called to the junction of Bath Road and Great Southwest Road at 1:47am on Tuesday, 30 June, following reports of a stabbing. Emergency services found Haruun with serious injuries and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tragic Stabbing In Hounslow

Haruun Hassan, a local resident, was fatally stabbed in the early hours of 30 June. Despite swift emergency response, his injuries were fatal.

Suspects In Custody

A man and a woman, both aged 21, were arrested on Sunday, 5 July, and remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Waller urged anyone with information or footage from the night of the stabbing to come forward. He said:

“Our thoughts remain with Haruun’s family during this very difficult time. Our investigation is progressing and we have made two arrests, with those people now in custody. We continue to ask any witnesses or anyone with information about what happened to Haruun that night to please contact us as soon as possible.”

How To Help The Investigation

  • Contact police on 101 quoting CAD 0540/30JUN26
  • Provide anonymous tips via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111

Specialist officers are supporting Haruun’s next of kin following the fatal stabbing.

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