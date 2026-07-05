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ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Car Crashes into Telegraph Pole in Aberystwyth

Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Car Crashes into Telegraph Pole in Aberystwyth

Owen Rhys-Jones, 24, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court accused of attempting to kill his ex-girlfriend by deliberately crashing a car on the A44 near Capel Bangor, Aberystwyth. The incident, which police say involved a collision with a BT telegraph pole on Tuesday evening, has led to charges including attempted murder, dangerous driving, and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Alleged Attempted Murder

During a brief hearing on Saturday, Owen Rhys-Jones of Aberystwyth confirmed his identity but did not enter a plea. Prosecutor Simone Walsh stated the prosecution case alleges the defendant intentionally drove a moving vehicle into a BT telegraph pole in a bid to kill his former partner, Jessica MacLean.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Dyfed-Powys Police have urged anyone who witnessed the single-vehicle crash at around 8:50pm on Tuesday to come forward. The force thanked the local community for their ongoing support while extensive enquiries continue.

Court To Transfer Case

Magistrate Taha Idris advised Rhys-Jones that his case will be sent to Crown Court for trial, scheduling the next hearing for August 3. In the meantime, Rhys-Jones was remanded in custody following the hearing.

Investigation Ongoing Collision

Authorities continue to investigate the incident, which has drawn significant attention locally due to the serious nature of the charges. The case remains active as officers seek further information from the public.

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Topics :CollisionCrime

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