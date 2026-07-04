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Commercial Premises Fire in Tonbridge

Commercial Premises Fire in Tonbridge

Emergency services were called to a fire at a commercial premises in Tonbridge on Saturday evening.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service (KFRS) was alerted to the incident in Morley Road at 5.21pm on 4 July. Two fire engines were sent to the scene, where firefighters tackled the blaze using hose reel jets while wearing breathing apparatus.

The fire was brought under control, and crews remained at the scene until around 6.42pm.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and will be subject to further enquiries.

KFRS has not released any further details regarding the premises involved.

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