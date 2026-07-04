Murder Probe After Fatal B4696 Collision Near Royal Wootton Bassett

Wiltshire Police have launched a murder investigation following a fatal collision on the B4696 near Royal Wootton Bassett on the evening of Tuesday, 30 June. The crash at about 6:05pm involved an orange Peugeot 107 and a black Vauxhall Astra. A woman in her 70s driving the Peugeot died at the scene, while a teenage passenger in the Vauxhall sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised.

Suspect Arrested For Murder

The 43-year-old Vauxhall driver was initially treated in hospital but was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He has now been taken into police custody for questioning. Authorities are conducting a Major Crime Investigation following this dramatic escalation in the case.

Victim’s Family Supported

Specially trained officers are supporting the deceased woman’s next of kin, who have been informed of the investigation update. Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker expressed condolences to the family and emphasised there is no ongoing risk to the public.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers are urgently seeking witnesses and dashcam footage, particularly of a black Vauxhall Astra seen around Cricklade High Street, Purton High Street and nearby locations on the day of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting reference 54260078318, or submit details via the Public Portal.

Independent Oversight

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to prior police involvement with the suspect, ensuring transparency in the ongoing investigation.