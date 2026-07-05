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TENNIS TEMPERS Djokovic Warned for Foul-Mouthed Outburst in Wimbledon Fourth Round

Djokovic Warned for Foul-Mouthed Outburst in Wimbledon Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic received a code violation for swearing during his fourth-round clash at Wimbledon against Roman Safiullin. The incident took place on Centre Court during the match on Monday, leaving BBC commentators John McEnroe and Tim Henman visibly surprised. Despite the outburst, Djokovic overcame the challenge to reach his 19th Wimbledon quarter-final.

Code Violation Stuns Crowd

With Djokovic leading two sets to none and Safiullin having just broken his serve, the Serbian appeared to shout an audible obscenity in Serbian. Chair umpire Timo Janzen quickly intervened, delivering an official warning to Djokovic for an “audible obscenity.” The crowd at the All England Club fell silent as the moment unfolded.

BBC Commentary Bemused

John McEnroe expressed confusion over Djokovic’s exact words, saying, “When you hear another language, it immediately goes to your native tongue. I’d love to know what he was just saying. Apparently the umpire knows.” Henman noted Djokovic accepted the warning without complaint, highlighting his composure despite the moment.

Outburst Spurs Djokovic

Far from derailing his performance, Djokovic appeared more determined after the warning. Upon returning, he quickly broke back, igniting his momentum. McEnroe observed, “Djokovic let it out, got a warning, and just capitalised immediately. Got his mojo back.” However, the third set was gruelling, with Safiullin mounting a strong fight.

Match Tension Peaks

Safiullin, ranked 132nd, took a medical timeout during the third set but fought back to earn the set. Djokovic showed signs of frustration, including smashing a ball in anger after a costly error. Some sections of the crowd booed the seven-time champion as the tension built on Centre Court.

Record-breaking Victory

Despite the rocky moments, Djokovic sealed victory and extended several Wimbledon records. He reached his 19th quarter-final and surpassed Roger Federer’s 105 Wimbledon singles wins with his 106th. He stays on track to match Federer’s men’s record of eight Wimbledon titles and aims for a 25th Grand Slam singles crown.

Praise for Safiullin

Following the match, Djokovic acknowledged losing his composure but praised Safiullin’s high-level performance. The Russian qualifier had been a surprise package of the tournament, notably defeating 12th seed Andrey Rublev and 24th seed João Fonseca despite recent injury setbacks.

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