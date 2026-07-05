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SEA SPECTACLE Brighton Seafront Transformed by March of the Mermaids Parade 2026

Brighton Seafront Transformed by March of the Mermaids Parade 2026

Brighton’s iconic March of the Mermaids parade returned to the seafront in 2026, filling the promenade with hundreds of mermaids, pirates, and sea creatures on a sunny summer day. Starting at the Peace Statue on Hove seafront, participants dressed in dazzling ocean-themed costumes marched along Brighton beach, attracting locals, visitors, and Sussex Police, who provided event support. The free family-friendly spectacle combined colourful fun with a vital environmental message.

Underwater World On Shore

Mermaids shimmering with glitter, mermen, jellyfish, octopuses, sharks, sailors, and sea witches transformed Brighton’s seafront into a vivid underwater carnival. Spectators lined the promenade to cheer, photograph, and join in the celebrations, as children and adults donned creative handmade costumes and sparkling face paint.

Festive Music And Messages

The parade buzzed with music, dancing, and laughter along the beachfront. Marchers carried banners advocating cleaner oceans and healthier marine habitats, weaving an environmental cause through the festivities. The event’s inclusive atmosphere reflected Brighton’s reputation for vibrant community events and cultural diversity.

Community And Conservation

Beyond the colourful costumes and joyful gathering, organisers emphasised ocean conservation, urging participants to reduce plastic pollution and protect marine life. The parade serves as both entertainment and a call to action, bringing together people of all ages to foster environmental awareness through creativity and community spirit.

Post-parade Celebrations

Following the march, many attendees gathered at the Fortune of War pub, where music and entertainment continued the day’s celebrations. The beachfront venue offered a perfect spot for participants to relax, connect, and reflect on another successful event promoting Brighton’s close ties to the sea.

Brighton’s Beloved Tradition

The March of the Mermaids has cemented itself as a highlight of Brighton’s summer calendar. Its unique blend of spectacle, inclusivity and environmental focus attracts photographers, tourists, and locals eager to enjoy and support the cause. This year’s parade reinforced the city’s commitment to fun, creativity, and protecting our oceans for future generations.

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