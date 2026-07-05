Man in 20s Stabbed to Death in Wolverhampton Car Park as Police Arrest Three

A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed in a car park on Clarence Street, Wolverhampton, in the early hours of Sunday. West Midlands Police launched a murder investigation after being alerted around 3am and have arrested three people in connection with the incident. Specialist officers are now working to formally identify the victim and inform his next of kin.

Fatal Stabbing Arrests

West Midlands Police arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder, alongside a 66-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman suspected of assisting an offender. These remain the only suspects in custody at this stage of the inquiry.

Scene Under Review

A blue forensic tent was erected at the Clarence Street car park while officers conducted a thorough examination of the crime scene. Paramedics treated the victim at the location but he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Ongoing Detective Work

Detectives are carrying out door-to-door enquiries and collecting CCTV footage from nearby homes and businesses to establish the victim’s movements before the attack.

Police Call For Witnesses

Officers have urged anyone with information, dashcam, or CCTV footage related to the stabbing to come forward, quoting incident log 594 of 5 July. Additional patrols will be deployed around the area to reassure local residents while the investigation continues.