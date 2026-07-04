Car Fire Extinguished on A249 Near Sittingbourne by Kent Fire Service

Kent Fire and Rescue Service swiftly responded to a car fire on the A249 Maidstone-bound, close to Sittingbourne, on Saturday 4 July 2026 at 6:31pm. Two fire engines attended, deploying breathing apparatus and hose reel jets to tackle the blaze. The incident is believed to have started due to an electrical fault, with no reported injuries.

Rapid Fire Response

Fire crews arrived promptly at the scene, equipped with high-pressure hose reels and main jet hoses. Wearing full breathing apparatus, they managed to bring the flames under control and extinguish the fire swiftly.

No Injuries Reported

Thanks to the quick action of emergency services, no one was harmed during the incident. Motorists were urged to exercise caution while passing the area as emergency teams worked.

Possible Electrical Fault Cause

Initial investigations suggest the blaze was caused by an electrical fault within the vehicle, though the exact cause remains under review by the fire service.

Traffic Impact And Safety

The fire led to temporary disruptions on the A249 heading towards Maidstone. Authorities advised drivers to remain alert and expect minor delays while the scene was cleared.