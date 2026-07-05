63-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault at Whiston Hospital

A 63-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female patient at Whiston Hospital in Merseyside. The alleged incident took place just before 4am on Friday, prompting an urgent police investigation by Merseyside Police.

Swift Police Response

Merseyside officers were called to the hospital following the woman’s report. A police van remained outside the hospital throughout the day as the probe intensified. The suspect is currently in custody undergoing questioning.

Victim Support Underway

Specialist officers are providing support to the female patient involved. Merseyside Police stressed their commitment to treating sexual offence reports with the utmost seriousness.

Nhs Trust Statement

A spokesperson for the Merseyside and West Lancashire NHS Trust confirmed full cooperation with the police and declined further comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Community Alert

The incident has raised concerns locally, with police urging anyone with information to come forward to assist the investigation.