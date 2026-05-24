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BLAZE ALERT Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

Major Fire Breaks Out at Mixed-Use Building in Lower Clapton

Eight fire engines and about 60 firefighters from London Fire Brigade responded to a large fire at a mixed-use building near the junction of Chatsworth Road and Glenarm Road in Lower Clapton on the evening of the incident. The blaze affected shops at ground level along with residential flats above, causing significant smoke that initially prompted local authorities to keep windows and doors shut.

Fire Extinguished Quickly

The fire started in a lean-to structure at the rear and spread to parts of the ground, first, and second floors. Beginning at 9:34pm, the London Fire Brigade had the fire under control by 10:46pm. Fire crews remained on scene to damp down the building and prevent flare-ups.

Significant Emergency Response

Crews were mobilised from multiple fire stations, including Stoke Newington, Leyton, Leytonstone, Walthamstow, Tottenham, and Whitechapel. A 32-metre turntable ladder from Tottenham was deployed as an observation tower to assist the Incident Commander in managing the situation.

Local Impact And Safety

Chatsworth Road was closed between Millfields Road and Homerton High Street while firefighters worked. Initial safety advice to residents to keep windows and doors closed was lifted once the fire was controlled. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the authorities. Further updates are expected as the inquiry progresses.

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