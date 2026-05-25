Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

Emergency services rushed to Brighton Station this afternoon after a man fell between a train and the platform. Sussex Police, British Transport Police, Network Rail, SECAmb, and East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service all attended the scene to manage the incident and ensure the man’s safety.

Swift Rescue Operation

Following the fall, emergency crews immediately isolated power on the tracks as a safety precaution. The man was carefully recovered back onto the platform, where ambulance crews assessed his condition. Fortunately, he was found well enough to continue his journey.

Train Service Disruptions

The incident caused delays and diversions on services between Hove and Brighton. Some trains were rerouted via Preston Park while power was restored, leading to approximately an hour of reduced service. Southern Railway confirmed operations returned to normal soon after.

Passenger Advice And Compensation

A Southern Railway spokesperson advised that passengers delayed by 15 minutes or more could be eligible to claim compensation through the Delay Repay scheme. This follows a brief period of disruption affecting Brighton commuters.