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POLICE PROBE Human Skeletal Remains Found Near A617 Rainworth Bypass

Human Skeletal Remains Found Near A617 Rainworth Bypass

  Nottinghamshire Police are investigating after human skeletal remains were discovered beside the A617 Rainworth Bypass on Saturday 23 May 2026. The remains were found in a wooded area at around 2:45pm by members of the public, prompting officers to cordon off the scene as inquiries began.

Early Identification Underway

Detective Inspector Matt Scott confirmed the remains are believed to be from a single individual. Formal identification is ongoing while forensic experts examine the site to gather vital evidence.

No Risk To Public

“I understand a report of this nature will likely cause concern among the community; however, I would like to offer my reassurance this incident poses no risk to public safety,” said DI Scott.

Forensics Lead Investigation

Specialist forensic officers are conducting detailed examinations to understand how the remains came to be in this location and to establish the circumstances surrounding the death. The police are maintaining an open mind as the investigation progresses.

Heightened Police Presence

A police presence will remain at the site for several days with increased patrols during the Bank Holiday weekend and into the following week. The A617 remains open, and officers have thanked the public for their patience and cooperation. Anyone with information or concerns is urged to contact Nottinghamshire Police.

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