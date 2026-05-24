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JUSTICE OUTCRY PM Demands Sentence Review After Teenage Rape Case in Hampshire

PM Demands Sentence Review After Teenage Rape Case in Hampshire

The Prime Minister has condemned the sentencing of three teenage boys who were spared prison for the rape of two girls in Hampshire, describing the decision as “appalling.” The attacks occurred in Fordingbridge in November 2024 and January 2025. The Attorney General’s Office is urgently reviewing the case after widespread public outrage.

Judge Sparks Fury

At Southampton Crown Court, the judge sentenced the 14- and 13-year-old defendants to Youth Rehabilitation Orders with Intensive Supervision, opting against custodial sentences to avoid “criminalising these children unnecessarily.” This ruling has sparked fierce criticism from victims’ advocates and politicians alike.

Victims Speak Out

One of the victims, who bravely went public, described the non-custodial sentences as a “rock straight in my face,” highlighting the deep emotional impact and fears that the ruling sends a dangerous message about the severity of such crimes committed by youths.

Political Backlash

Sir Keir Starmer praised the victims’ courage and stated the Prime Minister shares public outrage. Opposition leader Kemi Badenoch called the outcome an insult to the victims, while Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick pushed for urgent reforms in handling serious youth crimes. Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, visibly emotional, said victims “deserve justice.”

Attorney General Review

The Attorney General has 28 days from sentencing to determine if the punishment was unduly lenient. If so, the case could be referred to the Court of Appeal, where senior judges may impose custodial sentences on the young offenders.

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