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POLICE PROBE Missing Man Aidan Bentham Last Seen in Andover May 22

Missing Man Aidan Bentham Last Seen in Andover May 22

  Police and family are urgently searching for Aidan Bentham, 28, who disappeared in Andover on 22 May around 4.30pm. Concern is growing for his safety after no sightings since that time.

Last Seen Description

Aidan Bentham is about 5ft 9ins tall with a chubby build, short dark hair, and a fair, clean-shaven complexion. He was wearing a light-coloured top and tracksuit bottoms but may have changed clothes since then.

Urgent Police Appeal

Anyone who has seen Aidan or believes they have information about his whereabouts is urged to contact the police immediately. Calls should be made to 999 quoting incident number INC-20260523-1042.

Family Concern

His family have expressed increasing worry for his welfare as time passes without news. The public’s help is vital to bring Aidan home safely.

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