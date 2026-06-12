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HARSH SENTANCE Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

Barnstaple Man Jailed for Coercive Control at Exeter Crown Court

  Tyler Wilkey, 32, from Barnstaple, was sentenced to two years and two months in prison at Exeter Crown Court on 28 May for coercive and controlling behaviour. A 14-year restraining order was also imposed, banning Wilkey from contacting his victim. The case highlighted the ongoing impact of psychological abuse and the importance of reporting such crimes to Devon and Cornwall Police.

Harsh Sentence Delivered

The court’s ruling followed evidence that Wilkey made repeated threats to harm the victim and her family, keeping her in constant fear. The lengthy restraining order aims to protect the victim long-term and prevent any further contact.

Victims Bravery Praised

PC Hunt, the officer overseeing the investigation, commended the victim’s courage in coming forward. He stated, “The psychological harm will take time to heal but we hope that she feels that justice has been served.”

Police Urge Reporting Abuse

PC Hunt encouraged anyone experiencing abuse or controlling behaviour in relationships to report to the police. “Each report will be investigated, and you will be supported throughout the process. Please report via 101 or online, and in emergencies call 999,” he added.

Support Services Available

If you have been affected by this article, support is available. Visit victimcare-dc.org for information on rights and navigating the criminal justice system. Victim Support can be contacted on 0808 1689 111, and Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900. Local help is also offered by North Devon Against Domestic Abuse (NDADA).

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